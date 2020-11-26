Menu
Crews are fighting a blaze at Dundathu.
BREAKING: Fire crews fighting blaze near Dundathu

Carlie Walker
26th Nov 2020 11:35 AM

FIRE crews are at the scene of a bushfire burning at Dundathu.

The blaze is burning on the eastern side of Churchill Mine Road, Dundathu.

The fire is posing no threat to property at this time but is producing a lot of smoke, which may affect the Bruce Highway and the Hervey Bay Rifle Range.

Firefighters are working to control the blaze.

Nearby residents may be affected by smoke.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call triple-0 immediately.

