Queensland Fire and Rescue.
Alistair Brightman
Breaking

UPDATE: Residents warned to prepare to leave as fire rages

Geordi Offord
by
19th Aug 2019 12:48 PM

UPDATE 2PM: ​​

THE fire warning in Lowmead has been upgraded to watch and act as the blaze has begun to move from Seeds Rd towards Mitchell Rd. 

The fire is likely to impact both of these areas.

Residents are being urged to listen to their local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service website for regular updates and to follow their bushfire survival plans.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

A release under the headline Prepare to Leave was issued at 1.55pm.

Anyone who is in danger should contact 000. 

 

EARLIER: FIRE crews are currently on scene at Lowmead where a vegetation fire is burning near Seeds Rd.

Firefighters are currently working to control the blaze, there is no threat to any properties at this time.

Smoke may affect people in the area.

Residents are being asked to close windows and doors, and keep medication near by if suffering from respiratory issues.

People travelling in the area are asked to drive with caution to the conditions.

If anyone is concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call 000 immediately.

Bundaberg News Mail

