BREAKING: Fire crews on scene of Granville blaze

FIREFIGHTERS are on the scene of a blaze on the corner of Bidwell Rd and Cooloola Rd in Granville.

The blaze broke out on a rural property about 1.45pm this afternoon and is burning within control lines.

Five rural fire trucks arrived on scene about 2.15pm to control the blaze.

No property is under threat at this time.

Motorists are urged to take care driving along Bidwell and Cooloola Rds.

Residents with serious respiratory conditions should close their doors and windows and keep medication nearby in case of an emergency.