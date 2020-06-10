M'boro CBD street blocked off after cafe fire

Popular Maryborough cafe, Parkside on Adelaide, was the scene of a fire.

Popular Maryborough cafe, Parkside on Adelaide, was the scene of a fire. Carlie Walker

UPDATE: Fire crews remain at the scene of a cafe fire in Maryborough's central business district.

It is believed the fire started in the kitchen at Parkside on Adelaide.

Part of Adelaide St has been closed and police are directing traffic around the scene.

The intersection of Adelaide and Kent St is also currently closed.

EARLIER: Fire crews and police are at the scene of a suspected fire in Adelaide St, Maryborough.

Smoke was reported coming from the business, believed to be a cafe, about 8.15am.

Crews acted quickly to extinguish the flames, which a Queensland Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said was coming from the kitchen area of the business.

The extent of the damage is unknown.