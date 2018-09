Firefighters put out a blaze along the eastern perimeter of Golden Shores retirement village at Urraween.

A FIRE which broke out after noon at Hervey Bay's Golden Shores retirement village has forced residents to evacuate.

The Chronicle understands residents were already fighting the fire before Queensland Fire and Emergency Services arrived.

Both a rural and urban QFES crew attended and are still on scene.

