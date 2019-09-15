BREAKING: Fire warning issued for Dundowran

Fire crews are working to contain a bushfire in Dundowran

UPDATE 6.15PM:

FIREFIGHTERS will continue to monitor the under-control fire.

It is posing no threat to property at this time.

EARLIER:

A WARNING has been issued for residents to 'stay informed' as a bushfire burns at Dundowran.

Firefighters were called to the blaze after 4.20pm today near Lower Mountain Rd and Carls Rd.

Fire crews are working to contain the fire.

People in the area will be affected by smoke which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Properties are not under direct threat at this time.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

• Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

• If you have a bushfire survival plan, refer to it now and be ready to follow it.

• If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if the situation changes.

• Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.

• If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

• Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

• Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.

• Consider finding your essential items (e.g., identification documents, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing such as a long-sleeved cotton shirt and trousers, and boots) in case you need to leave.

• Consider what you will do to protect your pets and livestock.

• Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

• Advise family and friends of your intended actions if the situation changes.

More to come.



