Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FIRE: Multiple fires are burning near the intersection of Bruce Highway and Eureka Station Rd.
FIRE: Multiple fires are burning near the intersection of Bruce Highway and Eureka Station Rd. Katie Hall
Breaking

BREAKING: 50 acres up in flames at Eureka

Katie Hall
by
29th Nov 2018 1:46 PM

2.30PM: MULTIPLE Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are on scene at a number of vegetation fires burning near the intersection of the Bruce Highway and Eureka Station Rd, Eureka.

Five firefighting crews are working to contain the fires, which are burning in the vicinity of Kevin Livingston Dr, North South Rd and Trevors Rd.

A QFES spokesman said it was estimated about 50 acres were burning in an inaccessible area. 

"Fires are burning on both sides of the highway," the spokesman said. 

"There are now air support crews on this fire, they just arrived. Possibly doing recon type work to get a handle on the fire."

They could not confirm whether the aircraft was waterbombing the fire. 

The spokesman said it was not confirmed whether the fire was a threat to properties at this time.

QFES is advising motorists to drive with caution and to conditions.

Close doors and windows and keep respiratory medication close by.

If you feel your property is under threat, call 000 immediately.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.

More Stories

breaking news bruce hwy eureka eureka station rd fire qfes
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    TAKING FLIGHT: Bay lands high-tech plane factory deal

    premium_icon TAKING FLIGHT: Bay lands high-tech plane factory deal

    Business An aircraft factory, which will produce up to 25 planes a year, is set to bring hundreds of jobs to the Fraser Coast

    Queensland fires: Why NSW storms making them worse

    Queensland fires: Why NSW storms making them worse

    Weather Why emergency services are keeping watch for “fire tornado”

    Panoramic views earn Urraween home top spot

    premium_icon Panoramic views earn Urraween home top spot

    News The property substantially increased in value since the last sale

    • 29th Nov 2018 1:31 PM
    TOO LATE TO LEAVE: Fire fighters form defensive perimeter around town

    TOO LATE TO LEAVE: Fire fighters form defensive perimeter...

    News Emergency services warn it is too late to leave

    • 29th Nov 2018 1:37 PM

    Local Partners