A vegetation fire is burning at Theebine.
BREAKING: Fireys on scene of Theebine blaze

JOSH PRESTON
1st Mar 2019 2:37 PM
MULTIPLE fire crews remain on the scene of a reported vegetation fire burning at Theebine.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services media reported the fire was burning near Strawbridges Road and Kanyan Road.

"This fire broke out last night and is posing no threat to property at this time,” a QFES media statement read.

"Firefighters are working to contain the blaze. Nearby residents may be affected by a smoke haze throughout the afternoon.

"Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

"Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions. If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.”

More to come.

