BREAKING: Coronavirus case on Coast expected to be confirmed

A CASE of Coronavirus at a Fraser Coast hospital is expected to be confirmed today.

The Chronicle has sighted a letter, sent by the Australian Worker's Union to hospital staff in the Wide Bay area, advising them a patient is being treated for COVID-19 at the Hervey Bay Hospital.

This patient is not believed to be a health care worker.

In the letter, workers are told AWU delegates are "on the ground…making sure worker safety is being put first and that there is no risk of infection to health care workers".

A spokesman for Queensland Health said they could not confirm any new COVID-19 cases in the Wide Bay Health area at this stage.

The case was not listed on Queensland Health's update at 4pm Thursday.

However a further update, scheduled for 4pm today, has been brought forward to an earlier time.

More to come