UPDATE: Fire crews fighting blaze on outskirts of Coast

UPDATE: Three crews have arrived and seven more have been tasked to a blaze at Wilkin Rd at The Dimonds.

A vegetation fire is currently burning and smoke is affecting the area.

Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

EARLIER: Five fire crews are headed to the scene of a vegetation fire burning at Wilkin Rd, The Dimonds.

Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area.

Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

If you believe your property is under threat, you should call triple-0 immediately.