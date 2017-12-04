BREAKING: Flood warning for lower Mary River

The Mary River bridge at Tiaro with water two metres from the road.

The Mary River bridge at Tiaro with water two metres from the road. Alistair Brightman

THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a minor flood warning for the lower Mary River after heavy rainfalls over the past two days.

It follows falls of up to 200mm falling in areas around Miva and Tiaro.

Further showers and storms are expected during the rest of Monday.

The Mary River at Miva is currently at 6.81 metres and rising while at Tiaro it is currently at 4.35 metres and rising.

The river level may exceed the minor flood levels of 7.50m and 6m in both areas respectively by late Monday.

Drier conditions are forecast for Tuesday onwards.

BOM forecaster David Bernard said Maryborough was not expected to flood.

"We're watching an area of weather that is a mixture of rain and thunderstorms," Mr Bernard said.

"Heavy falls are forecast later in the day."