Former Fraser Coast Mayor Gerard O'Connell is running for councillor in Division Six (Eli Waters, Point Vernon, Pialba) in the upcoming 2020 Fraser Coast council elections.
BREAKING: Former Fraser Coast mayor to run in March election

Jessica Grewal
13th Feb 2020 11:38 AM
FORMER Fraser Coast Mayor Gerard O'Connell will run in the March council election.

The Chronicle can reveal he will nominate in Division 6 which is held by Cr David Lewis and contested by candidates Rick Whittle, Karla Reardon, Richard Mott and Owen Cronin.

Mr O'Connell served in Local Government for 12 years before he was defeated in 2016 by Chris Loft.

It followed one of the most divisive elections in the region's history.

Speaking exclusively to the Chronicle on Thursday morning Mr O'Connell said he was aware people would have formed strong opinions either way about his time as mayor and the decision to throw his hat back in the Local Government ring after a four-year hiatus was not made lightly.

"My wife and family are important and it's with their support and acceptance that I've made this decision," he said

"I absolutely have accepted the verdict of the voters at that time but I haven't lost my interest and passion for this community.

"I've been encouraged by friends and colleagues and approached and supported by a number of people in this division. "This is my home - I was born and raised here and even though I stepped away from Local Government for obvious reasons I want to continue doing what I love - working for and in the community.

"I've been in the space before - I think regionally and want the whole of the Fraser Coast to prosper."

Mr O'Connell still lives in Maryborough and works in Hervey Bay.

He said he had chosen Division 6 because he felt he had an affinity with the patch, particularly the role he played in the beautification of the Esplanade.

Ongoing foreshore management, "maintaining natural beauty" at Point Vernon and Pialba and the need to keep developing infrastructure in those areas are among his key priorities.

More to come.

