WARNING GRAPHIC: Deadly attack on kangaroo joey caught on CCTV
News

GRAPHIC: CCTV of deadly attack on kangaroo joey

Annie Perets
by
1st Feb 2019 10:18 AM | Updated: 12:37 PM
UPDATE: THE former curator of the Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary has pleaded guilty to animal cruelty.

Ray Revill, 62, will serve 12 months' probation and perform 150 hours of community service for the killing of a kangaroo joey.

Revill was removed from the role, which he had held for a decade, after CCTV footage showed him picking up a joey and violently throwing it against the ground. 

Sanctuary volunteers were in Maryborough Magistrates Court for the sentence.

The court heard the killing was "out of character" and carried out in a moment of "frustration".

It was also claimed Revill believed the joey was "sick".

Outside court, despite having just been sentenced on a guilty plea, Revill maintained he was "innocent".

More to come.

EARLIER: THE former curator of the Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary has pleaded guilty to animal cruelty.

This is after footage emerged last year which showed him violently killing a kangaroo joey.

Ray Revill was removed from his role, which he held for about a decade, as a result of the allegation.

Sanctuary staff are at the Maryborough courthouse for the sentence.

More to come.

