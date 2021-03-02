Menu
Fire crews are on the scene of a vegetation blaze burning at Tin Can Bay this afternoon. FILE PHOTO Picture: Zizi Averill
News

BREAKING: Four fire crews battling Tin Can Bay blaze

JOSH PRESTON
2nd Mar 2021 2:56 PM
BREAKING 2:50pm

Four Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews are battling a blaze burning at Tin Can Bay this afternoon.

The Rural Fire Service stated a vegetation fire was burning in the vicinity of Clyde Rd, with one crew on the scene and three more headed that way as of 2:41pm.

“There is a vegetation fire at this location. Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area,” the RFS statement said.

“Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

“Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions. If you believe your property is under threat, you should call triple-0 (000) immediately.”

It’s unclear how large the fire is at this stage.

