BREAKING: Fraser Coast councillor to retire

FRASER COAST councillor Rolf Light has announced his retirement.

The veteran councillor made the announcement at today's council meeting.

The announcement comes just weeks before the council election, to be held on March 28.

Cr Loft will not contest the election.

In a statement released on Wednesday afternoon a council spokesman confirmed the Division 5 councillor would be stepping away from his role after eight years of service to "concentrate on his business opportunities".



"It is with much sadness that I announce my decision to not recontest the election, but at the same time I am very proud of what has been achieved in the last eight years, and particularly in this term of council," Cr Light said.



"I have focussed on rate reform, professional and prudent financial management, and developing a disaster preparedness and resilience program that is recognised as one of the best in the country - which has even gained accolades from the Red Cross.



"I wish to thank my colleagues and staff, most importantly however I wish to thank the constituents - the residents of Division Five and the Fraser Coast.



"I am humbled by their support and encouragement during the last eight years. It has been the greatest privilege to serve the community of this great region.



"I wish the new Council the very best for the next four years. I ask the new Council to continue the legacy of the last four years and our focus on disaster management.



"I wish to say a very special thank you for my wife Ann, who supported me in this journey. Without Ann's support the last eight years would have been impossible."



A focus on finances, equitable rates and disaster management were hallmarks of Councillor Light's time on Council, Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said.



"Cr Light was instrumental in the development of three budgets, the formation of a panel of residents to review our rating system which brought many changes to our budgeting, equalisation of commercial rates across the region and the development of programs to increase our resilience and ability to bounce back after natural disasters.



"His passion for disaster management was fuelled by his vast experience in the volunteer fire services.



"The Community Co-ordination Committees which were established under Cr Light's drive as chairman of the Local Disaster Management Group have greatly improved our communication with our smaller communities and their preparedness for natural disasters.



"On behalf of Council I thank Cr Light for his service to the community and wish him all the best for the future."