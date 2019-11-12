BREAKING: Fraser Coast disaster warning status upgraded

The Fraser Coast Disaster Management Group has upgraded the region's status to 'Alert'.

THE community is being urged to be vigilant and stay up to date as the Fraser Coast Local Disaster Management Group has moved to 'Alert' status.

Due to the dangerous Queensland Fire and Emergency Service North Coast Region fire weather conditions forecast over the next few days and the current fires burning across the state, the region's status was upgraded at 10.45am today.

Fraser Coast's LDMG acting chairman Stuart Taylor said this meant the region was at a higher level of awareness.

"It is not dissimilar to how we would respond if there was a cyclone in the Coral Sea," he said.

"We are continuing to do what we do with a heightened level of vigilance.

"Make sure you are up to date with current information by listening to the radio, checking QFES website and social media as well as looking at updates to the Fraser Coast's disaster management dashboard."

The LDMG status is reviewed daily, visit disaster.frasercoast.qld.gov.au for more information.

Report all fires to triple-0.

Residents are reminded a State of Fire Emergency has been declared across 42 Local Government Areas in Queensland, including the Fraser Coast.

QFES acting commissioner Mike Wassing said fire crews were battling multiple blazes and all possible steps had to be taken to prevent further fires igniting.

"This declaration is vital to prevent bushfires breaking out and posing a danger to lives and property," Mr Wassing said.

Mr Wassing said the declaration overrode all existing permits to light fire, banned fireworks and the lighting of any outdoor cooking fires.

"The declaration also prohibits welding, grinding and the use of oxy acetylene cutting or heating outdoors," he said.

"The use of the machinery and power tools in open areas has the potential to exacerbate the bushfire risk, which is why it is essential people do not use these tools outdoors.

"The declaration also gives QFES the authority to draw on private resources, such as plant and equipment, to assist in firefighting or preparation."

The declaration will be in effect until revoked.