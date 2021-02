The man died in a crash at Imbil.

The man died in a crash at Imbil.

A Glenwood man has died after a crash west of Imbil on Monday.

The crash happened on Yabba Creek Rd as the truck the man was driving was travelling towards Gympie.

The truck left the roadway and rolled.

The 50-year-old driver and sole occupant could not be revived.

Police investigations are continuing.