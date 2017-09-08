BREAKING: Fraser Coast's lotto winner has been found

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

A HERVEY Bay dad has been revealed as the region's latest lucky lotto winner.

The man admitted he almost fell over in shocked when he checked his lotto entry at his home on Thursday night and discovered he had won the $30 million jackpot.

"It's awesome," the man said when a Golden Casket official confirmed his multi-million dollar prize.



"We watched the news last night and it said something about the winner was still to come through.

"Then I went into the bedroom to check my ticket and I nearly fell over when I saw the all the winning numbers.



"I was just shaking and cuddling everyone. I couldn't believe it.



"I haven't slept at all to be honest.



"I'd heard there had been a win in Hervey Bay but it just didn't register - I'd forgotten about my ticket.



"I'm a regular player - I just always get the small tickets. I don't think of myself as a lucky person - I've just had tiny wins now and then.

"I've turned it around now."

The man said he would use the money to help his children and and enjoy his retirement.

"First we're going to pay off the children's mortgages and then we're going to go travelling around Australia," he said.



"Travelling is something we've always wanted to do and now we can."

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, purchased his winning 6-game QuickPick from Nextra Fraser Gateway Newsagency.



The man's win is hot on the heels of another Hervey Bay lotto win.

A retiree won $1.6 million on Saturday night.

