BREAKING: George Seymour will run for mayor

ACTING mayor George Seymour has announced he will run for mayor in the Fraser Coast's upcoming by-election.

He joins the race alongside fellow councillor Darren Everard, former deputy mayor David Dalgleish and farmer Tony Pantlin.

Cr Seymour said the region needs a "steady hand" and "someone who who can restore stability to the council and build confidence in the community."

"As Acting Mayor over the past two months that has been my priority but there is more to do" Cr Seymour said.

"The Fraser Coast is a beautiful region with unlimited potential; it needs a council that the community has confidence in."

Cr Seymour said he would take leave effective from the date of the close of nominations.

The by-election is expected to take place on May 5.

Nominations close next Tuesday, the same day ex-mayor Chris Loft will appeal his sacking in the Supreme Court.