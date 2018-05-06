BREAKING: George Seymour declares victory in by-election

HOLDING a commanding lead over his opponents, George Seymour has declared victory in the Fraser Coast's mayoral by-election.

Cr Seymour declared victory outside Maryborough City Hall on Sunday, leading by 22,199 votes as of 11.28am.

He told the Chronicle he would continue to work for the community in his new position.

'I felt the obligation' - Newly elected Fraser Coast Regional Council Mayor, George Seymour, wants to lift the expectation of what it is like to live in the Fraser Coast community. Valerie Horton

"The council needs to improve, and I'll be working with my colleagues and the senior staff at council to ensure we're delivering for the community," Cr Seymour said.

"The first two years of this four year term have not been good, it's been tumultuous and wracked with division and debate.

"I think there's an opportunity for the remaining two years of this term to unite for what's in the best interests of the community."

The Electoral Commission has not declared Cr Seymour the mayor yet, with another 20.26 per cent of the total vote yet to be counted.

In the current count, Darren Everard is second on 8,810 votes, followed by Tony Pantlin (8,310), David Dalgleish (7,075), Jannean Dean (5,196), Greg Schmidt (3,847) and Paul Forst (693).