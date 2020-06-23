Woman trapped 20 metres down embankment after crash

EMERGENCY services are facing a difficult rescue after an elderly woman crashed her car 20 metres down an embankment.

Queensland Ambulance Service officers received a call to the scene of a single vehicle crash at the Bruce Highway and Aborten Rd at around 1.16pm.

The woman, in her 70s, is still in the vehicle and a QAS spokeswoman said the location of the vehicle down the embankment would make getting her out difficult.

The woman is reportedly in a stable condition.

More to come.