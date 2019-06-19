BREAKING: Gympie girl announced as new national TV host

BIG ANNOUNCEMENT: Michael Rowland with Virginia Trioli about to announce their big news.

KILKIVAN-born and Gympie raised, ABC journalist Lisa Millar has officially announced her next move, to the national broadcaster's morning show, News Breakfast.

And she is headed home this weekend to share the good news.

Rated by the ABC as one of its top foreign correspondents and already a popular fill-in on the show, Lisa will join Michael Rowland on the couch permanently from August 19.

She will take over from Virginia Trioli, who is taking over Jon Faine's Morning program on ABC Radio Melbourne.

In what the ABC describes as a "new era" for the show, it also announced that Michael Rowland will take on an additional role as the ABC's senior network presenter.

Lisa, who still has many friends in Gympie, returned to Australia last October after overseas postings in the US and Europe.

And the former Gympie State High School student still calls Gympie home, as was clear when she was interviewed on News Breakfast this morning.

NEW ERA: Former Gympie Times cadet journalist Lisa Millar will take on one the country's major television news posts - as new co-host of News Breakfast, from August 19. ABC News

Lisa began her journalism career with a cadetship on The Gympie Times before working for the Brisbane tabloid The Sun and WIN TV in Townsville.

She joined the ABC in 1993 as North Queensland correspondent and moved to other roles, including reporting on state and federal politics.

"The Gympie Times is largely responsible for the campaign that got you this job," Michael Rowland said on this morning's program.

And Lisa responded that she hopes to be on the front page of tomorrow's edition of the paper.

The Gympie Times pays homage to their most famous export, February 2019. Contributed

"I'm looking at you, Gympie Times," she said.

"The friends I made at The Gympie Times as an 18-year-old cadet, I still have today," she said.

"Kilkivan had about 400 people then, so Gympie was 'the Big Smoke."

Mr Rowland said he was looking forward to share the Breakfast couch with Lisa.

"She's undoubtedly one of this country's finest journalists and brings a genuine warmth and empathy to the screen.

"We're great mates," he said.

Lisa revealed she will be returning to Kilkivan with family members this weekend for the 90th birthday of Ian Fitzgerald.

"So look out Kilkivan," she said. "The Millars are coming."