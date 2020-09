Dwarf Minke Whale photographed off Port Douglas by Divers Den.

A STRANDED whale has had a happy ending after washing up on Fraser Island.

Members of the public reported seeing the dwarf minke whale washed up on Moon Point on the island on Monday night.

The whale was able to float free on the high tide on Tuesday, according to the Department of Environment and Science.

If you see a marine stranding, call 1300 130 372.