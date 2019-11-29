Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are seeking public assistance to help locate a 61-year-old man reported missing from Maryborough.Bradley Young (pictured) was last seen leaving an Old Coach Rd address around 5pm on Wednesday, November 27.
Police are seeking public assistance to help locate a 61-year-old man reported missing from Maryborough.Bradley Young (pictured) was last seen leaving an Old Coach Rd address around 5pm on Wednesday, November 27.
News

BREAKING: Have you seen this missing man?

Jessica Lamb
by
29th Nov 2019 5:31 PM

Police are seeking public assistance to help locate a 61-year-old man reported missing from Maryborough.

Bradley Young (pictured) was last seen leaving an Old Coach Road address around 5pm on Wednesday, November 27.

He is believed to be driving a red 2000 Ford Falcon sedan with Queensland registration 290 YLB, similar to the vehicle pictured below.

Police are seeking public assistance to help locate a 61-year-old man reported missing from Maryborough.Bradley Young was last seen leaving an Old Coach Rd address around 5pm on Wednesday, November 27.He is believed to be driving a red 2000 Ford Falcon sedan with Queensland registration 290 YLB, similar to the vehicle pictured below.
Police are seeking public assistance to help locate a 61-year-old man reported missing from Maryborough.Bradley Young was last seen leaving an Old Coach Rd address around 5pm on Wednesday, November 27.He is believed to be driving a red 2000 Ford Falcon sedan with Queensland registration 290 YLB, similar to the vehicle pictured below.

 

Bradley is about 180cm tall with a fair complexion, brown hair, brown eyes and a proportionate build.

Police and family hold concern for his well-being as he has not been contactable and suffers from a medical condition.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact police.

More Stories

Show More
fccommunity fcpolice fraser coast maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Help name a piece of Maryborough history

        premium_icon Help name a piece of Maryborough history

        News A bridge built on the Original Maryborough Town Site needs a name

        Church grounds ideal location for new school

        premium_icon Church grounds ideal location for new school

        News ‘One of the key focuses of the church has long been families’

        BREAKING: Two car crash on busy Bay road

        premium_icon BREAKING: Two car crash on busy Bay road

        Breaking Emergency services are on scene of a two car crash

        LEASES APPROVED: Hervey Bay Museum set to expand

        premium_icon LEASES APPROVED: Hervey Bay Museum set to expand

        News The lease was one of six leases approved at Wednesday’s meeting