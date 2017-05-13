BREAKING: Police confirm death in Bruce Hwy head-on crash

What we know

Emergency services were called to a serious two-car head on collision south of Miriam Vale shortly after 8.30 am this morning.

The crash, which involved a sedan and a ute, happened 5km south of the Kolan River on the Bruce Hwy.

A forensic crash unit inspector has confirmed one man involved has died.

A 27-year-old man has been airlifted to Sunshine Coast Hospital suffering multiple fractures to his legs after he was trapped in his vehicle.

The Bruce Hwy near Kalpowar and Lake Monduran will be closed for several hours.

UPDATE 2.30pm:

Two cars collided on the Bruce Hwy causing a serious crash on May 13 south of Miriam Vale. Jim Alouat

A FORENSIC crash unit sergeant has confirmed a man involved in today's Bruce Hwy head-on crash has died.

The Bruce Hwy remains closed south of Miriam Vale near the Kolan River, where a sedan and a ute crashed shortly after 8.30am today.

At the scene a Queensland Police Spokesperson re-iterated drivers to be aware of the fatal five: distraction and inattention, speeding, drink and drug driving, failure to wear a seatbelt and driving while fatigued.

UPDATE 1pm:

THE Bruce Hwy remains closed following a serious head on collision at 8.30am this morning south of Miriam Vale.

A 27-year-old man involved in the crash has been airlifted to Sunshine Coast Hospital suffering multiple fractures to his legs.

Caravans, army vehicles and trucks are waiting out the delays at the road closures near Kolonga.

Emergency services have warned drivers to avoid the area with the hwy expected to be closed for hours.

UPDATE 10.40am:

A 27-year-old man has multiple fractures to his legs, and another man is suffering serious injuries after a head on collision south of Miriam Vale this morning.

The 27-year-old, now released from his car, suffered multiple fractures to his legs after he was trapped in the vehicle.

Shortly after 8.30am today a sedan and a ute collided on the Bruce Hwy south of Miriam Vale.

Emergency services are reporting the second man involved is suffering serious injuries.

They have warned the Bruce Hwy will be closed for several hours near the Kolan River.

UPDATE 10.20am:

QUEENSLAND Police have warned drivers to avoid the Bruce Hwy at Many Peaks/Monto and Fingerboard Road towards Agnes Water after a serious two-car crash this morning.

The Bruce Hwy is expected to be closed for several hours 5km south of Kolan River after two cars collided shortly after 8.30am today.

UPDATE 9.40am:

A MAN is trapped in a ute and another man is suffering serious injuries after two cars collided south of Miriam Vale this morning.

Emergency services are at the scene of the Bruce Hwy accident near the Kolan River.

Bruce_Hwy, approx 5km south of Kolan River blocked due to serious traffic crash.



Bruce_Hwy, approx 5km south of Kolan River blocked due to serious traffic crash.

A police spokesperson said one man was trapped in a ute and a man travelling in a sedan has serious injuries.

It's believed a rescue helicopter has been tasked.

Emergency services are at the scene of a two-car collision near Lake Monduran on the Bruce Hwy.

The Bruce Hwy is expected to be closed for several hours.

Drivers have been warned to avoid the area.

Earlier 9.20am:

EMERGENCY services are en-route to a head-on collision about 60km south of Miriam Vale, near Kalpowar.

Two cars were involved in the collision which happened shortly after 8.30am today on the Bruce Hwy near Lake Monduran.

The Gladstone Police are at the scene and Queensland Ambulance Service are yet to arrive.

QAS have reports of two patients involved in the crash.

Emergency services have warned drivers to avoid the area, as lengthy delays are expected.