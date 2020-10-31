'Down to the wire': Hervey Bay could be set for upset

THE seat of Hervey Bay is shaping up to be one of the big upsets of the state election.

The election night party of LNP faithful has just heard from candidate Steve Coleman, who told the crowd "it looks like it's going to come down to the wire on preferences".

Hervey Bay's ALP candidate Adrian Tantari continues to lead in the seat in the unofficial preliminary count.

You can follow the Chronicle's rolling coverage here.

Mr Tantari currently has 1493 votes with 38.53 per cent of the vote.

LNP candidate Steve Coleman has 1202 votes with 31.02 per cent of the vote.

In third position is One Nation's Damian Huxham with 11.92 per cent of the vote, while independent candidate Stuart Taylor has 9.03 per cent of the vote.

His how-to-vote card suggested preferencing Mr Coleman.

However independent candidate Stuart Taylor has Mr Tantari second on their preference vote.

Greens candidate Sonya Gerdsen has 4.95 per cent of the vote and Amy Byrnes from the Animal Justice Party has 4.54 per cent of the vote.

So far 10.37 per cent of the vote has been counted in Hervey Bay.

Mr Coleman however thanked the many volunteers present, campaign manager Steve Baker, Ted and Jenny Sorensen and Hervey Bay electorate office staff Paula and Debbie (Mr Baker's wife).