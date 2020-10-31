Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Campaign manager Steve Baker, Hervey Bay LNP candidate Steve Coleman and outgoing MP Ted Sorensen.
Campaign manager Steve Baker, Hervey Bay LNP candidate Steve Coleman and outgoing MP Ted Sorensen.
Politics

'Down to the wire': Hervey Bay could be set for upset

Jessica Grewal
by
31st Oct 2020 8:30 PM | Updated: 8:31 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE seat of Hervey Bay is shaping up to be one of the big upsets of the state election.

The election night party of LNP faithful has just heard from candidate Steve Coleman, who told the crowd "it looks like it's going to come down to the wire on preferences".

Hervey Bay's ALP candidate Adrian Tantari continues to lead in the seat in the unofficial preliminary count.

You can follow the Chronicle's rolling coverage here.

Mr Tantari currently has 1493 votes with 38.53 per cent of the vote.

LNP candidate Steve Coleman has 1202 votes with 31.02 per cent of the vote.

In third position is One Nation's Damian Huxham with 11.92 per cent of the vote, while independent candidate Stuart Taylor has 9.03 per cent of the vote.

His how-to-vote card suggested preferencing Mr Coleman.

However independent candidate Stuart Taylor has Mr Tantari second on their preference vote.

Greens candidate Sonya Gerdsen has 4.95 per cent of the vote and Amy Byrnes from the Animal Justice Party has 4.54 per cent of the vote.

So far 10.37 per cent of the vote has been counted in Hervey Bay.

Mr Coleman however thanked the many volunteers present, campaign manager Steve Baker, Ted and Jenny Sorensen and Hervey Bay electorate office staff Paula and Debbie (Mr Baker's wife).

More Stories

fcelection hervey bay maryborough queensland queensland election 2020
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LIVE UPDATES: Fraser Coast election coverage as count begins

        Premium Content LIVE UPDATES: Fraser Coast election coverage as count begins

        Politics The count is underway for the 2020 state election

        BUNDY DEATH: Call for dashcam footage as victim named

        Premium Content BUNDY DEATH: Call for dashcam footage as victim named

        News No arrest has been made but police reassure residents there “isn’t someone running...

        EDITORIAL: Respect for Sorensen’s service shouldn’t depend on side

        Premium Content EDITORIAL: Respect for Sorensen’s service shouldn’t depend on...

        News When a politicians retires there is usually as many people disappointed as there...

        Ted talk: Retiring four-term MP’s election day reflections

        Premium Content Ted talk: Retiring four-term MP’s election day reflections

        News “When you are the oldest bloke in parliament it is time”.