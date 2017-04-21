27°
BREAKING: Hervey Bay Hospital evacuated, suspected gas leak

Amy Formosa
| 21st Apr 2017 10:02 AM Updated: 10:21 AM

HERVEY Bay Hospital has been evacuated due to a suspected gas leak.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to the hospital about 9.30am after reports of gas leaking. 

A QFES spokesman said gas could be smelt from one of the machines inside the hospital. 

When crews arrived on scene they were initially unable to find any evidence of a gas leak. 

An investigation revealed the gas was coming from a battery in a store room. 

It is unknown how long the hospital will be evacuated for at this stage. 

One fire crew is remaining on scene until engineers arrive. 

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  gas leak hervey bay hospital

