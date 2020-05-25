BREAKING: Hervey Bay MP Ted Sorensen to retire

FOURTH TERM TED: Hervey Bay MP Ted Sorensen (right) with his daughter Joanne Stewart (left) at the Bayswater Hotel after claiming a fourth term in the Queensland State Election.

FOURTH TERM TED: Hervey Bay MP Ted Sorensen (right) with his daughter Joanne Stewart (left) at the Bayswater Hotel after claiming a fourth term in the Queensland State Election. Blake Antrobus

HERVEY Bay MP Ted Sorensen will not contest the upcoming state election.

The four-term LNP member and former Hervey Bay mayor announced his retirement from public life, effective from the election.

"It has been an honour and privilege to serve the people of Hervey Bay for nearly 27 years," Mr Sorensen said.



"I have had a fulfilling life serving the public and my wife Jenny and I have many great memories to take with us, while we relax a little.

Ted Sorensen MP outside the emergency department of Hervey Bay Hospital. Cody Fox





"My sincere love and thanks to my wife Jenny who has made all these things possible. I could not have done it without her.



"I would also like to thank my staff Paula and Deb for their continued dedication and commitment.

Ted Sorensen, Debbie Baker and Paula at the Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce breakfast. Emily Black





"Sincere thanks to all the people of Hervey Bay who have supported me over the many years - your continued endorsement was uplifting and humbling.



"To all Hervey Bay LNP members, who have stood strongly beside me, who held the LNP's values strong at every election with tremendous professionalism, my sincerest appreciations and you have my gratitude."

Mr Sorensen said some of his career highlights included building a better Hervey Bay Airport terminal and extending the runway to take flights from Sydney and establishing a new cancer and dental clinic and also a Renal unit so people did not have to travel to Gympie or Nambour for health services.



"Most of all, it's the achievements that I cannot freely talk about that I will hold dear to my heart," Mr Sorensen said.



"I found it extremely rewarding and satisfying to assist people going through difficult times, where individuals did not fit the group mould in state legislation, and fighting for them to make their lives better, even if I had to advocate strongly to change legislation to succeed."

LNP Leader Deb Freckling today thanked Mr Sorensen for his "dedicated service to the people of Hervey Bay and the people of Queensland.

"Ted has been a fierce advocate for his community for nearly 27 years," Ms Frecklington said.

"Born and raised in the 'Bay', Ted started his public service as a councillor in 1994 before becoming Mayor in 2000. Ted made the transition to the state arena in 2009 and has been a dedicated representative of the people of Hervey Bay in Parliament ever since.

Ted Sorensen giving his Australia Day address

"Ted always stood up for what he believed in. In his maiden speech Ted said 'I will work hard to represent and protect our lifestyle for future generations and endeavour to see that Hervey Bay gets it fair share'. Ted did that in spades.

"A passionate advocate for better health services, in government Ted delivered a $17 million healthcare centre that included 14 chemotherapy chairs and 16 dental chairs and was a champion of the LNP's policy to clear dental waiting lists.

"Ted also secured the Hervey Bay State High School a new sport centre, 15 classrooms as well as a $1.5 million artificial reef project which will establish two artificial reefs in the Great Sandy Straits.

"After such a magnificent contribution to public life, I am sure Ted is now looking forward to his retirement and spending more time with his wife Jenny, children and his many grandchildren.

"I know one thing for sure, Ted will be reacquainting himself with his rod and reel and will keep a close eye on the quality of mud crab stocks in the years ahead!"

LNP Party President David Hutchinson congratulated Ted on his career of dedicated public service.

"Ted has been a loyal and passionate member of the LNP," Mr Hutchinson said.

"I wish Ted and his wife Jenny all the best."

Mr Hutchinson said nominations for the seat will open this week.