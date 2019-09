SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Hervey Bay Seagulls win the under 18 BRL premiership.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Hervey Bay Seagulls have defeated Across the Waves 26-16 to win the Bundaberg Rugby League under 18 premiership.

The team were the only Fraser Coast team to reach the BRL grand finals.

A full wrap-up of the match to follow in the Chronicle Sport Monday lift-out.