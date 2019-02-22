Heavy highway traffic after three-vehicle crash

UPDATE 2PM: The Pacific Highway has been cleared following a three-vehicle crash at Tyndale this afternoon.

Emergency services responded to the collision between a truck and two vehicles near Byrons Ln around 12pm today.

While the site has been cleared, Live Traffic NSW is advising motorists of continued heavy traffic conditions and to expect significant delays.

TYNDALE: All lanes are open both ways on the Pacific Hwy after a 3 vehicle crash near Byrons Ln. Cont. to allow extra time. — Live Traffic NSW (@LiveTrafficNSW) February 22, 2019

EARLIER: Emergency services have responded to a three-vehicle crash at Tyndale this afternoon, with traffic on the Pacific Highway has affected in both directions.

According to LiveTraffic NSW, the collision between a truck and two vehicles happened about 12.06pm on the highway between Sheeys Ln and Byrons Ln, Tyndale.

TYNDALE: Delays in both directions on the Pacific Hwy due to a 3 vehicle crash near Byrons Ln. Exercise caution and allow plenty of time. — Live Traffic NSW (@LiveTrafficNSW) February 22, 2019

Emergency services are currently at the scene, with heavy traffic conditions expected.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and exercise caution in the area. Alternating (stop/slow) traffic controls are currently in place.

Roads and Maritime Services is also attending a fallen tree which is blocking northbound traffic of the Pacific Highway near McIntyres Ln, Gulmarrad.