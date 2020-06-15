Menu
UPDATE: Highway closed, Man airlifted after car rollover

Jessica Cook
by
15th Jun 2020 7:31 AM
UPDATE 7.50AM: 

A man in his mid 60s has been airlifted to Sunshine Coast University Hospital after a  single-vehicle rollover at Gunalda. 

He is being treated for arm and potential spinal injuries. 

The man is in a stable condition.

The Bruce Highway remains closed in both directions and Police are expecting long delays.

EARLIER: THE Bruce Highway is closed after a single-vehicle rollover this morning.

Emergency services were called the the scene at Gunalda at 6.17am.

One patient is currently being treated on scene.

Police are warning motorist to expect delays.

