UPDATE: Home destroyed by fire near Maryborough

The scene of a house fire at Mungar. Carlie Walker

EMERGENCY service crews are at the scene of a blaze that gutted a home in Mungar on Friday.

A spokesman from the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service said it appeared to be an abandoned home that had been fully engulfed by flames.

Five appliances were at the scene at Pioneers Rd at one point to bring the fire under control.

The spokesman said the fire started just after midnight.

A spokesman from the Queensland Ambulance Service said no one had been injured in the blaze.