A housefire has broken out in Maryborough.
BREAKING: Home engulfed by flames in M’boro

Carlie Walker
by
17th Dec 2019 7:28 PM
UPDATE: Three fire crews are at the scene of a blaze in Maryborough that has fully engulfed a home.

A spokeswoman said all occupants in the home were accounted for but she did not know if there were any injuries. 

The fire started in Alice St and the first call to triple 0 came in at 6.26pm, she said.

EARLIER: A fire has broken out at a home in Maryborough.

The fire started about 6.26pm in Alice St.

It is believed the home is fully engulfed by flames.

Fire crews are at the scene.

