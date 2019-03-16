Menu
House fire in Maryborough
WATCH: Home gutted by fire in Maryborough

Carlie Walker
by
16th Mar 2019 2:57 PM | Updated: 3:55 PM
UPDATE: Police and firefighters remain at the scene of a house fire on the corner of Albert St and Fort Ln. 

Crews are still at the scene of the blaze, using hoses to put out the remaining embers, with smoke still coming from inside the house.

Amelia Ferguson, 16, who was one of the first to arrive at the scene, said the house was entirely engulfed by flames.

Part of both roads have been blocked by emergency services, with traffic diverted around the scene.

The house ablaze in Maryborough.
The house ablaze in Maryborough.

EARLIER: Fire crews are at the scene of a blaze in Albert St, Maryborough.

A home in the street was engulfed by fire and appears to have been gutted by the flames.

Police and paramedics are also at the scene.

The fire was reported about 2.12pm.

More to come.

The scene of a house fire in Albert St, Maryborough.
The scene of a house fire in Albert St, Maryborough. Carlie Walker

