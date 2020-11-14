UPDATE: Home gutted by fire near Maryborough

EMERGENCY service crews were at the scene of a blaze that gutted a home in Mungar early Saturday morning.

A spokesman from the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service said the home, which had been engulfed by flames, appeared to be abandoned.

Five appliances were at the scene at one point to bring the fire under control.

The spokesman said the fire started just after midnight.

A spokesman from the Queensland Ambulance Service said no one had been injured in the blaze.