Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BREAKING: Elderly driver has been rushed to hospital after a collision with a road train on Raglan St.
BREAKING: Elderly driver has been rushed to hospital after a collision with a road train on Raglan St. Lucy Rutherford
Breaking

BREAKING: Horror collision between roadtrain and car

lucy rutherford
by
25th May 2019 2:50 PM | Updated: 3:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ELDERLY woman has been rushed to hospital after her car collided with a road train.

The woman's car was completely destroyed when it collided with a roadtrain on Raglan St in Roma just before 2pm today. 

Firefighters, paramedics and police scrambled to the scene to free the woman from the mangled wreckage and transport her to hospital. 

A Queensland Police Service spokesman told Newscorp the woman suffered head injuries from the accident but appeared to be in a stable condition.

More to come.

 

Collision on Raglan St between car and road train
Collision on Raglan St between car and road train Lucy Rutherford
car crash horror collision hospital roadtrain roma
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Hervey Bay Seagulls ready to battle Brothers

    premium_icon Hervey Bay Seagulls ready to battle Brothers

    News He said last week's match was a good showing for the club.

    Scanes to 'keep watch' on O'Brien over next three years

    premium_icon Scanes to 'keep watch' on O'Brien over next three years

    News He has not ruled out running for office again.

    Daughter's quest to make memories for her mum

    premium_icon Daughter's quest to make memories for her mum

    Community Memories are a precious commodity to Cheryl-Ann Rudd

    Hervey Bay for world-first whale capital

    premium_icon Hervey Bay for world-first whale capital

    News Hervey Bay could be world’s first Whale Heritage Site