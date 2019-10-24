BREAKING: Hospital service issues health alert

TUBERCULOSIS screenings are taking place after a former Hervey Bay Hospital locum doctor tested positive.

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service (WBHHS) has sent out a public health message urging anyone with symptoms they are concerned about to go to their GP immediately.

Symptoms include a cough for more than three weeks, coughing up blood or unintentional weight loss.

WBHHS is notifying "a small number of staff and patients for screening and checks".

A spokesman confirmed the locum doctor briefly worked in the paediatrics unit between July 29 and August 3 and only came into contact with a small number of staff and patients.

"While the risk of transmission is low, precautionary screening will be offered to staff and patients who had at least eight hours of close contact with the doctor," the spokesman said.

"The purpose of screening is to identify anyone who may have been infected and to ensure they receive appropriate medical follow-up. Effective antibiotic treatment is available for anyone who does become infected."

Contact tracing and screening will be at Hervey Bay Hospital and will be overseen by experts from the specialist Metro South Clinical Tuberculosis Service, which manages tuberculosis services across southeast Queensland, including Wide Bay.

Anyone with concerns can contact the Clinical Tuberculosis Service on 3176 4141, Monday to Friday 9am to 4pm.

Information is also available on the Queensland Health website.