Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ARREST: Homicide detectives from Brisbane arrested 69-year-old Benjamin Jansen in Bundaberg on Monday.
ARREST: Homicide detectives from Brisbane arrested 69-year-old Benjamin Jansen in Bundaberg on Monday. contributed
Crime

BREAKING: Identity of cold-case murder accused revealed

Katie Hall
by
2nd Jul 2019 10:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Bundaberg man charged with the 1976 cold case murder of Bowen resident Rex Kable Keen has fronted court.

Benjamin Jansen, 69, today appeared in the dock of the Bundaberg Magistrates Court, 43 years after his alleged crime.

He was arrested by Brisbane homicide detectives yesterday.

Underneath his green watchhouse issue jumper, Jansen wore the blue Hawaiian-style shirt he was arrested in yesterday afternoon.

He made no application for bail.

Jansen's charges included one count of murder and one count of stealing.

Magistrate Ross Woodford ordered Jansen be remanded in custody until August 22.

Jansen will next appear in court via videolink.

More Stories

buncourt editors picks
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Last structure at M'boro's historic flour mill demolished

    premium_icon Last structure at M'boro's historic flour mill demolished

    News Crews moved in to knock down the last remaining piece of the mill on Tuesday morning.

    Special Maryborough Markets this week for Poppins fest

    premium_icon Special Maryborough Markets this week for Poppins fest

    News Mary Poppins Movies in the Park will be held at Neilsens Park.

    IN COURT: The people who will front Coast courts today

    premium_icon IN COURT: The people who will front Coast courts today

    News EACH day a number of people appear at Fraser Coast courts, on a range of different...

    CRASH UPDATE: Multiple injuries in chaotic Bruce Hwy pile-up

    premium_icon CRASH UPDATE: Multiple injuries in chaotic Bruce Hwy pile-up

    Breaking The Bruce Hwy is closed in both directions