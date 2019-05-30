Infant killed after being hit by car in Chinchilla

An infant has died after an accident at an Edward St address in Chinchilla.

AN INFANT has died in a tragic accident along Edward St in Chinchilla this morning.

Police officers and paramedics were called to the scene just before 11am.

A Queensland police spokesman said a young boy died in the accident.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed on a Channel 7 livestream that a potentially fatal accident had occurred in Chinchilla this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said one person has been transported to Chinchilla Hospital for emotional distress.

It has been a horror week for road accidents in Queensland in the lead up to Fatality Free Friday.

Seven people were killed in three separate crashes within a 140km radius of Chinchilla this week.

The Chinchilla tragedy this morning marks the eighth death in the region in five days, prompting a warning from the state's peak motoring body which is urging drivers to stop, and reflect on the tragedies.

RACQ spokesperson Clare Hunter said in four days, 10 people had died in just four days bringing the road toll to 83 this year. "That's 83 families mourning the loss of loved ones," Ms Hunter said.

"Sadly, the vast majority of fatalities in Queensland are avoidable so this Fatality Free Friday we need to do everything we can to lower the number of people killed by road crashes.

"Drivers need to understand it's not just about them - they can kill or seriously injure their passengers and other road users.

"While we know the tragedy a road death brings, what's often under reported is the horrific injuries and long-lasting effects a person can suffer in a crash.

The survivors of these crashes will have mental and physical scars for the rest of their lives.

Ms Hunter urged motorists to remember the Fatal Five and to drive to conditions and leave a safe distance between cars in front.

"We're pleading with Queenslanders to take the responsibility of driving seriously. Never allow yourself to speed, drive while tired or affected by drugs or alcohol, avoid distractions like your mobile phone, and make sure everyone is buckled up," she said.

"When you're behind the wheel, make sure you pay attention to road and weather conditions and modify your driving accordingly.

"Leave at least two seconds' clear space between you and the car in front and at least double that in wet weather or if you're towing.

"It may sound basic, but these are the behaviours that could potentially save your life."