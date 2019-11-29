Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Resources Minister Anthony Lynham and Sunwater chairwoman Leith Boully announce an inquiry for Paradise Dam. Photo: Mike Knott.
Resources Minister Anthony Lynham and Sunwater chairwoman Leith Boully announce an inquiry for Paradise Dam. Photo: Mike Knott.
News

Breaking: Inquiry into Paradise Dam as problem revealed

Chris Burns
, Chris.burns@news-mail.com.au
29th Nov 2019 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE State Government has announced there will be an independent inquiry into Paradise Dam's construction.

Resources Minister Anthony Lynham said the issue with the dam had to do with faulty bonding between each layer of roller compacted concrete.

In Bundaberg this morning, Dr Lynham said that a former Supreme Court judge, John Byrne, will be leading the inquiry.

The inquiry will take public submissions.

Dr Lynham said the inquiry's terms of references have yet to be determined.

"The government has been listening to the Bundaberg community," Dr Lynham said.

"We know they have questions, as we have questions."

The issues with the dam would be revealed publicly through the publication of the technical report, which had been sought by LNP politicians as well as by Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey.

Dam owner Sunwater would publish the report today.

More to come

inquiry paradise dam
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Help name a piece of Maryborough history

        premium_icon Help name a piece of Maryborough history

        News A bridge built on the Original Maryborough Town Site needs a name

        • 29th Nov 2019 12:00 PM
        Church grounds ideal location for new school

        premium_icon Church grounds ideal location for new school

        News ‘One of the key focuses of the church has long been families’

        • 29th Nov 2019 12:00 PM
        BREAKING: Two car crash on busy Bay road

        premium_icon BREAKING: Two car crash on busy Bay road

        Breaking Emergency services are on scene of a two car crash

        LEASES APPROVED: Hervey Bay Museum set to expand

        premium_icon LEASES APPROVED: Hervey Bay Museum set to expand

        News The lease was one of six leases approved at Wednesday’s meeting