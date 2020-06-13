Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A house fire broke out on the corner of Woodstock and John streets in Maryborough on Friday.
A house fire broke out on the corner of Woodstock and John streets in Maryborough on Friday. Carlie Walker
Breaking

BREAKING: Investigation underway after M’boro house fire

Carlie Walker
by
13th Jun 2020 3:07 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CRIME scene has been declared after a fire broke out at a Maryborough home on Friday night.

Fire crews arrived at the scene of the fire on the corner of Woodstock St and John St about 10.36pm.

The home was partially engulfed by flames, a spokeswoman from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said.

It is unknown what part of the home the fire started in.

The home was damaged after the fire started about 10.30pm on Friday.
The home was damaged after the fire started about 10.30pm on Friday. Carlie Walker

The fire was extinguished about 10.53pm.

A spokesman from the Queensland Police Service said no one was inside the home when the fire started.

A fire investigator was at the scene on Saturday.

The police spokesman said it was unclear if the fire was suspicious at this stage, but every fire was declared a crime scene until it was cleared of being deliberately lit.

More Stories

fcfire fcpolice investigation maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NBN to miss June deadline - CHECK YOUR SUBURB HERE!

        premium_icon NBN to miss June deadline - CHECK YOUR SUBURB HERE!

        Technology Thousands of homes and businesses won’t be able to hook up to the NBN by its June 2020 deadline, figures show, and some could be waiting until 2022.

        WHALE RETURN: Keep your distance

        premium_icon WHALE RETURN: Keep your distance

        News Humpback whales are returning to Hervey Bay, but authorities warn boaties to keep...

        Motel owners tell of 'shocking impact' of border closure

        premium_icon Motel owners tell of 'shocking impact' of border closure

        News Business owners call for Queensland’s border to be opened

        Border battle erupts between Coast MPs

        premium_icon Border battle erupts between Coast MPs

        News Wide Bay MP Llew O’Brien said businesses are hurting