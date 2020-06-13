BREAKING: Investigation underway after M’boro house fire

A house fire broke out on the corner of Woodstock and John streets in Maryborough on Friday.

A house fire broke out on the corner of Woodstock and John streets in Maryborough on Friday. Carlie Walker

A CRIME scene has been declared after a fire broke out at a Maryborough home on Friday night.

Fire crews arrived at the scene of the fire on the corner of Woodstock St and John St about 10.36pm.

The home was partially engulfed by flames, a spokeswoman from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said.

It is unknown what part of the home the fire started in.

The home was damaged after the fire started about 10.30pm on Friday. Carlie Walker

The fire was extinguished about 10.53pm.

A spokesman from the Queensland Police Service said no one was inside the home when the fire started.

A fire investigator was at the scene on Saturday.

The police spokesman said it was unclear if the fire was suspicious at this stage, but every fire was declared a crime scene until it was cleared of being deliberately lit.