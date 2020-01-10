BREAKING: Irukandji confirmed in Fraser Coast waters

STINGER drags have confirmed the presence of the deadly Irukandji jellyfish in waters off Fraser Island.

It follows a series of reported marine stings in recent weeks.

Surf Life Saving Queensland has issued a warning to locals and visitors about swimming in popular spots on the sheltered westernside of the island.

This is where a specimen was caught by lifeguards during SLSQ's recent drags.

It was identified as the highly-dangerous stinger species by Irukandji expert - James Cook University's Dr Jamie Seymour.



While not the first Irukandji captured off Fraser Island, SLSQ Lifesaving Services Coordinator Julie Davis said it served as a strong reminder for all beachgoers to protect themselves in and around the water.



"SLSQ has been conducting proactive stinger drags on Fraser Island for the past three years now, and we've caught a number of stingers and specimens over that time," she said.



"This latest capture highlights how important it is for all swimmers, fishers, boaters and anyone else venturing into the water on the western side of the island to exercise extreme care and caution at all times.



"Our drags have shown there are high-risk and potentially deadly stingers off Fraser Island, and it's critical that anyone entering the water this time of year is wearing an appropriate stinger suit at all times."