Police stopped a man near a Hervey Bay shopping centre on Sunday.
BREAKING: Knife at shopping centre, robbery leads to manhunt

Jessica Grewal
13th Sep 2020 3:55 PM
POLICE have stopped two people and are searching their car after multiple calls sparked a major search.

The Chronicle understands a heavily tattooed man was first spotted holding a large kitchen knife at Big W, Pialba.

The same man is believed to have gone to Stockland Shopping Centre where he allegedly stole a watch from a jewellery store.

Multiple police crews attended the shopping where they stopped a blue car and are now speaking to the occupants.

