BREAKING: Knife at shopping centre, robbery leads to manhunt
POLICE have stopped two people and are searching their car after multiple calls sparked a major search.
The Chronicle understands a heavily tattooed man was first spotted holding a large kitchen knife at Big W, Pialba.
The same man is believed to have gone to Stockland Shopping Centre where he allegedly stole a watch from a jewellery store.
Multiple police crews attended the shopping where they stopped a blue car and are now speaking to the occupants.