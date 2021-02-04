Menu
A large fire is burning near Walligan and Sunshine Acres.
Trish Cummings
LEAVE NOW: Large bushfire threatens Sunshine Acres

Carlie Walker
4th Feb 2021 3:00 PM

UPDATE, 3.30: Sunshine Acres residents have been told to leave now as a large bushfire burns near Baxters Rd and Black Swamp Creek.

Residents on the western side of Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd should evacuate west along Howard-Torbanlea Rd towards Howard and those on the eastern side should evacuate along Booral Rd towards Booral.

The fire is likely to imminently impact Sunshine Acres as well as Corella Way, Honeyeater Drive and Finch Court, Walligan.

Fire crews are working to contain the fire but may not be able to defend every property.

You should not expect a firefighter at your door.


A large fire is burning near Walligan and Sunshine Acres.

Conditions are getting worse and those who are not prepared should leave now.

EARLIER: A large grass fire is burning between Hervey Bay and Maryborough.

The Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd has been closed at Susan River while the fire is brought under control.

Diversions are in place through Torbanlea.

Sunshine Acres residents have been told to prepare to leave as the bushfire burns in the area.

The fire is burning near Baxters Rd and Black Swamp Creek and is likely to impact Sunshine Acres, as well as Corella Way, Honeyeater Dr and Finch Ct in Walligan.

