IT APPEARED incumbent Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour would run unopposed at the upcoming council elections.

But a last minute nomination from Jannean Dean means the role will be contested when voters head to the polls on March 28.

Standing room only - The Fraser Coast Chronicle hosted a Fraser Coast mayoral candidates forum at the Brolga Theatre on Wednesday night. Candidate Jannean Dean. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle Valerie Horton

The Chronicle attempted to contact Ms Dean, but she said she was in a meeting and could not respond.

She confirmed she had nominated for the position.

Nominations close on Tuesday.