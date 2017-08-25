GUTTED: Fraser Coast home destroyed by flames

Crews are at the scene of a house engulfed in flames in Howard.

UPDATE: A HOWARD mother has returned from dropping her kids at school to find her second-storey home completely gutted by flames.

What still stands of the home is unsalvageable with the second-storey reduced to rubble.

Fire crews are still on the scene frantically working to contain plumes of smoke.

A friend of the family, who wished to remain anonymous, said the woman loved renovating.

More to come...

The remains of a home that was gutted in Howard. Annie Perets

EARLIER 9AM: RURAL and urban fire crews have been called to a house fire in Howard.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services got the call that smoke was coming from a house on King St just before 9am.

The fire was described as being well ablaze.

QAS are standing by for QFES at a reported house fire on King St, #Howard at 8.44am. There are no patients for QAS — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) August 24, 2017

Rural crews were first on scene.

Four urban crews have been sent to the scene.

More to come.