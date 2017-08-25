GUTTED: Fraser Coast home destroyed by flames

UPDATE: A HOWARD mother has returned from dropping her kids at school to find her second-storey home completely gutted by flames.
What still stands of the home is unsalvageable with the second-storey reduced to rubble.
Fire crews are still on the scene frantically working to contain plumes of smoke.
A friend of the family, who wished to remain anonymous, said the woman loved renovating.
More to come...
EARLIER 9AM: RURAL and urban fire crews have been called to a house fire in Howard.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services got the call that smoke was coming from a house on King St just before 9am.
The fire was described as being well ablaze.
QAS are standing by for QFES at a reported house fire on King St, #Howard at 8.44am. There are no patients for QAS— Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) August 24, 2017
Rural crews were first on scene.
Four urban crews have been sent to the scene.
More to come.