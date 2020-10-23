BREAKING: Local sugar mill to close as BSL ‘streamlines’

BUNDABERG Sugar will reportedly close its Bingera Mill permanently after more than 100 years of operation.

It comes as Bundaberg Sugar this afternoon announced it's intentions to consolidate its cane milling into a single streamlined operation through the Millaquin Mill to secure the future of sugar in the region.

Bundaberg Sugar CEO Guy Basile said the Bundaberg region tonnage figures of the past years, including the 2020 crush "cannot justify BSL running two mills in the region".

He said Bundaberg Sugar had recently invested in the "tens of millions" into the Sugar Refinery and Millaquin Mill and were building their stocks of local land for can as it comes onto the market.

Mr Basile said that the 2020 BSL crush - including growers' and its own cane - was just over 1 million tonnes, down from 1.8 million tonnes in 2016.

As a result, Bundaberg Sugar intend to focus on building the business through the Millaquin milling operations and the Refinery

He said the intention to consolidate was not expected to come as a surprise to the community, and that consultations with staff and unions was now underway about that intention.

"The sugar industry has changed exponentially over the past 140 years and also over the past 25 years," Mr Basile said.

"Bundaberg Sugar is looking to the future and thanking our employees and growers for being a key part of this journey as we shape operations to meet the marketplace and adjust to challenges from local, national and global market forces."

Bingera Mill crushed out for the 2020 season on October 7.

The NewsMail has contacted Mr Basile for further comment.