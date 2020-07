File photo: A machete was used in a robbery in Maryborough overnight.

A MACHETE was used in an armed robbery at a Maryborough service station.

Maryborough police confirmed three men robbed the Caltex Maryborough North service station about 1.45am.

They took money and cigarettes.

Investigations are ongoing and officers are looking for the men and their vehicle.

More to come.