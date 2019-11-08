Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fire crews are responding to a blaze inside the Marian Mill.
Fire crews are responding to a blaze inside the Marian Mill. Tony Martin
Breaking

BREAKING: Crews respond to fire at Marian Mill

Rainee Shepperson
8th Nov 2019 11:31 AM | Updated: 11:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 12.10pm: AN evacuation is underway at Marian Mill.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman confirmed a fire in a conveyer belt at the mill was extinguished at 11.43am.

Five fire crews are still on the scene, with firefighters dampening down hot spots.

Firefighters are also gas monitoring the area.

UPDATE 11.50am: Fire crews have set up control points at Marian Mill and are reportedly pulling steel off the structure to access the blaze.

A witness at the scene said the mill's bagasse conveyer belt appeared to be alight.

Several firefighting crews are on scene.

EARLIER: 

FIRE crews are responding to a blaze at Marian Mill.

It is unclear what caused the blaze but there are reports of an explosion.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said two fire crews were on the scene of the fire at a property on Anzac Ave, after receiving a call just after 11am.

He said the fire was contained to a conveyor belt.

More crews are en route to the scene.

It is not known if anyone is injured.

More to come.

More Stories

fire fireifghters marian mill
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: The stupid thing this driver did in front of police

        premium_icon WATCH: The stupid thing this driver did in front of police

        News The incident was caught on the police vehicle's dash-cam

        State ‘needs to stump up water storage funds’

        premium_icon State ‘needs to stump up water storage funds’

        News MSF Sugar chief executive Mike Barry spoke out this week

        LOFT FALLOUT: Is it worth the risk to run for council?

        premium_icon LOFT FALLOUT: Is it worth the risk to run for council?

        News Mr Loft was found guilty in Hervey Bay District Court

        REVEALED: Plans for old Maryborough flour mill site

        premium_icon REVEALED: Plans for old Maryborough flour mill site

        News The original building was demolished earlier this year