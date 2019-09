A MAN in his 30s has been airlifted to hospital after a motorbike crash on Fraser Island.

The patient, who broke his leg, is believed to have been riding along the beach when he lost control earlier today.

A man has been airlifted to the Sunshine Coast after breaking his leg on Fraser Island this morning. LifeFlight Media

The man was being treated by paramedics when the rescue chopper arrive about 10.30am.

The Sunshine Coast RACQ LifeFlight helicopter landed on the beach to take the patient in a stable condition of the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.